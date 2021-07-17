KAUM STUDIOS

Tiny Asian Streetfood Shop 🍱

Since we (mostly) all love Asian food, I decided to model a cute little asian street food shop which can be easily utilized as a web illustration. Due to the floating island it can be smoothly implemented on any website!

