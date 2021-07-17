Tiny Asian Streetfood Shop 🍱

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Since we (mostly) all love Asian food, I decided to model a cute little asian street food shop which can be easily utilized as a web illustration. Due to the floating island it can be smoothly implemented on any website!