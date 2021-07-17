Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Weekly planner in Urdu

Weekly planner in Urdu
Weekly planner for urdu language lovers! This planner offers you eye-catching aesthetic design helping you to achieve your weekly goals, and what's more, in your favorite Urdu language. From its fantastic layout to its minimalist organized manner, this would be the first step to finally organizing your weekly plans!

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
