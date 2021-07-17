Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gan Fadhil

Carolina - Simple Ecommerce Mobile Concept

Gan Fadhil
Gan Fadhil
  • Save
Carolina - Simple Ecommerce Mobile Concept minimalist figma ui minimalist online store online store online shop shop design clean store design clean marketplace android app ui clean android ecommerce mobile apps ecommerce minimalist ui watch
Download color palette

Hey guys!
Today I would like to share with you an e-commerce design concept for a watch shop. It can help to find the best watch match with your style. I hope this shot will cheer you up a little 😎

Don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow my
dribbble account to get lots of awesome ui design

Thankyou !

Image source :
carolina.watch

Gan Fadhil
Gan Fadhil

More by Gan Fadhil

View profile
    • Like