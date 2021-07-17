Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Geetanjali verma

Product Detailed Page

Geetanjali verma
Geetanjali verma
  • Save
Product Detailed Page product design interactiondesign branding designispiration dailyins dailydesign cakeshop bakery ecommerceshop ecommerce product detailed page dailyui012 dailyuichallenge dailyui uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers!
How're you doing? this is my iteration for day twelve of #DailyUI Challenge
'E-Commerce Shop' [Single Item].
Do let me know your thoughts in the comments section😊

Geetanjali verma
Geetanjali verma

More by Geetanjali verma

View profile
    • Like