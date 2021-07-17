Shubhank Vyas

Windows 11

motion graphics graphic design digital art 3d windows11
I recently tried MagicaVoxel and played around with some 3D skills.This is my first 3D piece, working to get better at it. How do you like the little Windows 11 touch though?

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
