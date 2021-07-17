💸 Minimal Payment Pages

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbble 👋,
The team at Chalay are working on a super cool, and free tool which allows everyone to have a simple unique page, which hosts all your payment platforms.
Have a friend that owes you some cash? Spoil them with choice of methods to repay you 😜.
We'd love to hear your thoughts!