💸 Minimal Payment Pages

Rhys for Chalay
Hey Dribbble 👋,

The team at Chalay are working on a super cool, and free tool which allows everyone to have a simple unique page, which hosts all your payment platforms.

Have a friend that owes you some cash? Spoil them with choice of methods to repay you 😜.

We'd love to hear your thoughts!

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
A small and niche product incubator.
