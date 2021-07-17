Anna Dychko

Flower Shop App Concept

Anna Dychko
Flower Shop App Concept store shop mobile design principle figma mobile interface flowers concept app design minimal design mobile ui flower store animation ui
Download color palette
  1. flower-store-concept-vid.mp4
  2. flower-store-concept-img1.png
  3. flower-store-concept-img2.png
  4. flower-store-concept-img3.png

Hey 👋 
Glad to share with you this concept of the Flower Shop App. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback!
I used Figma for the layout and Principle for the animation.
Press "L" to show appreciation.

