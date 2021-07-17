maryam rasoulzade

Desini Online Application

maryam rasoulzade
maryam rasoulzade
  • Save
Desini Online Application logo sign in log in sign up onboarding ui kit shoe shop shopping online shopp online shoe app online shoe shoe application shoe store shoe app application application design uxdesign ux ui
Download color palette

Hello to all dribbble friends🔥
The design you see now, is based on an online shoe store to order and buy sport shoes. I used purple tones because I love the whole range of blue and purple💜. In addition, I think it is suitable for These kinds of topics. I'll be happy to hear your feedback on any details of this design👑.

maryam rasoulzade
maryam rasoulzade

More by maryam rasoulzade

View profile
    • Like