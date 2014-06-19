Giulio Bordonaro

Game of Thrones characters

Giulio Bordonaro
Giulio Bordonaro
  • Save
Game of Thrones characters got character illustration geometric stannis hodor tommen lannister baratheon stark tv minimalist
Download color palette

Three characters I designed for an editorial project about Game of Thrones. Stay tuned for more!

Giulio Bordonaro
Giulio Bordonaro

More by Giulio Bordonaro

View profile
    • Like