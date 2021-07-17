Shubhank Vyas

Projectopia Logo
Fun logo I created for Projectopia
The Plugin has been designed keeping in mind the Project Management requirements of Emerging Businesses and Freelancers, critical features like Lead Generation, Clear Communication, Client Management, Preparing Quotes/Estimates, and a lot more.

Check it out here:
https://projectopia.io/

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
