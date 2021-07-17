Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ljubisa Kukulj

Biggest Design UI Kit & Design System by Apsolior

Ljubisa Kukulj
Ljubisa Kukulj
  • Save
Biggest Design UI Kit & Design System by Apsolior design fully complete template clean template ui kit design system ui
Download color palette

For the last couple of months, I've been building the biggest and most complete design system / UI Kit for designers and developers. It is fully backed up by Font Awesome, and Tailwind CSS + dedicated mostly towards Vue.js & React.js users.

All elements, components, and templates inside are made with an auto-layout which brings responsiveness and modification so easy to make for everyone. Designers and nondesigners. Besides basic design expectations, I have prepared a full systematic sorting of everything inside the bundle + design documentation and component rules.

Biggest Design UI Kit & Design System by Apsolior will be suited up with 10 fully completed typography systems, a typical color system from Tailwind + other extra surprises in the field of colors, over 600 button variations, a bunch of checkboxes, avatar styles, input fields, and other...

What can I say? If you are interested. Make sure to follow me on social media to get the first teasers and early bird prices.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ljkukulj
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ljkukulj
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ljubisakukulj/
Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/ljkukulj
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ljubisakukulj/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Ljubisa Kukulj
Ljubisa Kukulj

More by Ljubisa Kukulj

View profile
    • Like