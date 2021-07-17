For the last couple of months, I've been building the biggest and most complete design system / UI Kit for designers and developers. It is fully backed up by Font Awesome, and Tailwind CSS + dedicated mostly towards Vue.js & React.js users.

All elements, components, and templates inside are made with an auto-layout which brings responsiveness and modification so easy to make for everyone. Designers and nondesigners. Besides basic design expectations, I have prepared a full systematic sorting of everything inside the bundle + design documentation and component rules.

Biggest Design UI Kit & Design System by Apsolior will be suited up with 10 fully completed typography systems, a typical color system from Tailwind + other extra surprises in the field of colors, over 600 button variations, a bunch of checkboxes, avatar styles, input fields, and other...

What can I say? If you are interested. Make sure to follow me on social media to get the first teasers and early bird prices.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ljkukulj

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ljkukulj

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ljubisakukulj/

Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/ljkukulj

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ljubisakukulj/