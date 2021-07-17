Furneedture App

Howdy, peeps! 🎈

Here i introduce you about my exploration about Furniture App Marketplace.

In this post, there are 3 pages. The first one is Intro Page, second is 'Find the Similar Stuff' page, and the last is Detail Product page.

Intro pages consist of 3 screens (as the page bar shows). The function is telling the user the reason that you should use this app.

Find the Similar Stuff page is definitely for scanning the item that the user look for. This feature is useful for reducing energy / action from user when they use this app, or if they're not sure about the name.

Detail product page shows the detail information about the product. User can like, zoom in, and buy the product.

Your feedback would be great for me ❤️