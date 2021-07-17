Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anna Maksimenko

Economy White Paper layout with illustrations / infographics

Anna Maksimenko
Anna Maksimenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Economy White Paper layout with illustrations / infographics logo sustainability presentation infographic character white paper data analytics minimal product report business finance graphic design flat concept branding ui vector icon illustration
Economy White Paper layout with illustrations / infographics logo sustainability presentation infographic character white paper data analytics minimal product report business finance graphic design flat concept branding ui vector icon illustration
Economy White Paper layout with illustrations / infographics logo sustainability presentation infographic character white paper data analytics minimal product report business finance graphic design flat concept branding ui vector icon illustration
Economy White Paper layout with illustrations / infographics logo sustainability presentation infographic character white paper data analytics minimal product report business finance graphic design flat concept branding ui vector icon illustration
Economy White Paper layout with illustrations / infographics logo sustainability presentation infographic character white paper data analytics minimal product report business finance graphic design flat concept branding ui vector icon illustration
Economy White Paper layout with illustrations / infographics logo sustainability presentation infographic character white paper data analytics minimal product report business finance graphic design flat concept branding ui vector icon illustration
Economy White Paper layout with illustrations / infographics logo sustainability presentation infographic character white paper data analytics minimal product report business finance graphic design flat concept branding ui vector icon illustration
Economy White Paper layout with illustrations / infographics logo sustainability presentation infographic character white paper data analytics minimal product report business finance graphic design flat concept branding ui vector icon illustration
Download color palette
  1. Пример-размещения-в-портфолио2.png
  2. 1стр.png
  3. 2стр.png
  4. 34СТР.png
  5. 56СТР.png
  6. 78cnh.png
  7. 1011стр.png
  8. 11стр.png

Creation of a mockup with illustrations and infographics for a Swiss company about Sustainability in Sourcing and Procurement. The report is presented in a business and accent style (within a strict palette). The goal of the project is a visual representation of data analytics, for the possibility of future planning of processes in the company.

Anna Maksimenko
Anna Maksimenko
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Anna Maksimenko

View profile
    • Like