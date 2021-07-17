🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Dialectic Discourse, Part 1 of 3
In this series of images, I aimed to create visuals that radiate the nature of philosophical discourse. I wanted the first part of the trilogy to be simple -- just like the beginning of a philosophical discourse, where things are still undeveloped. I will develop these elements into more sophisticated and fulfilling pieces as the argument is further developed.