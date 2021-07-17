Krish Wadhwana

Dialectic Discourse [Part 1]

Krish Wadhwana
Krish Wadhwana
  • Save
Dialectic Discourse [Part 1] gif artwork art philosophy animation branding ui acid psychedelic debut abstract illustration poster design poster design graphic design
Download color palette

Dialectic Discourse, Part 1 of 3
-----
In this series of images, I aimed to create visuals that radiate the nature of philosophical discourse. I wanted the first part of the trilogy to be simple -- just like the beginning of a philosophical discourse, where things are still undeveloped. I will develop these elements into more sophisticated and fulfilling pieces as the argument is further developed.

Krish Wadhwana
Krish Wadhwana

More by Krish Wadhwana

View profile
    • Like