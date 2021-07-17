Eleonora Kartashova

Album cover art

Eleonora Kartashova
Eleonora Kartashova
  • Save
Album cover art imagination space blue family album cover art cover art vector illustration vector art vector illustration adobe illustrator
Download color palette

I created this art for the cover of the new album by Sam Way and Isaac B.

The idea of the song: real love that makes us feel high, the intensity of it is overwhelming, and how sometimes it can also deceive us.

Eleonora Kartashova
Eleonora Kartashova

More by Eleonora Kartashova

View profile
    • Like