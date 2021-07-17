Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
An e-commerce website landing page

An e-commerce website landing page nigeria running shoes nike typography ux design colors e-commerce
Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a Modern and Trending Product Page for Peacock Outfit. I tried to make it look clean with more empty space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me Dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting content and tips.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
