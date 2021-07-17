Loyalty App Designs for a Bubble Tea Cafe

Have you ever been struggled through your wallet at the store cashier, hoping to find your loyalty card?

No more collecting points with paper cards that is so easy to get lost. This app designed for collecting loyalty points at the local bubble milk tea cafe.

This is one of my assignment in Google UX Professional Course so I began with researching how easy it is for users to find and use collecting points feature in the app. Although in-app collecting loyalty points are useful when applied, the data show low usage among customers. So I want to know where users might be getting stuck.

After conducting unmoderated usability study, I reiterated and improved my designs to make it more user friendly and truly respond to users' needs.

If there are any advices, please feel free to comment below.

Thank you!