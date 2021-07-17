Loyalty App Designs for a Bubble Tea Cafe

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Have you ever been struggled through your wallet at the store cashier, hoping to find your loyalty card?
No more collecting points with paper cards that is so easy to get lost. This app designed for collecting loyalty points at the local bubble milk tea cafe.
This is one of my assignment in Google UX Professional Course so I began with researching how easy it is for users to find and use collecting points feature in the app. Although in-app collecting loyalty points are useful when applied, the data show low usage among customers. So I want to know where users might be getting stuck.
After conducting unmoderated usability study, I reiterated and improved my designs to make it more user friendly and truly respond to users' needs.
If there are any advices, please feel free to comment below.
Thank you!