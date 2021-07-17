Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Igor

Design concept of the screen for Samsung headphones

Igor
Igor
Design concept of the screen for Samsung headphones
Stylish and beautiful, like new headphones from Samsung.
The design concept of the main screen of the new Samsung wireless headphones, which recently presented them and released them on the market. The work was done as part of the course at the design school.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Igor
Igor

