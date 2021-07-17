Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
FORHAD AHAMMED

app for gamers

FORHAD AHAMMED
FORHAD AHAMMED
  • Save
app for gamers home uiux ux ui mobile illustration streaming app esports chat esports mobile app chat esports minimal interaction minimal product design
Download color palette

Hi guys!🔥

I would like to show you the concept of an app for gamers. While many of us have canceled our travel plans this year due to restrictions on travel, there’s no time like the present to stay home and plan your next vacation. With this app travelers can find new adventures and book interesting and exciting excursions and tours.

Hope you enjoyed it!❤️
forhadahamed20@gmail.com

FORHAD AHAMMED
FORHAD AHAMMED

More by FORHAD AHAMMED

View profile
    • Like