Sohail Dangol ☮☮

Settings page | Daily UI 007

Sohail Dangol ☮☮
Sohail Dangol ☮☮
  • Save
Settings page | Daily UI 007 ui design uiux ui design website web design profile configurations page settings ui settings page 007 dailyui 007 ui challenge daily ui
Download color palette

Hi there!! Here is my UI design for a settings page. Feedbacks are very much appreciated. :)

---------------

Need a helping hand for your next big idea? Mail me at :
sohail.dangol130@gmail.com

Sohail Dangol ☮☮
Sohail Dangol ☮☮

More by Sohail Dangol ☮☮

View profile
    • Like