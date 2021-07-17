Fashion girl

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We're cooking up something really cool with the guys from the Easymetry course (https://easymetry.com/) of MAD RABBIT and this is my first character to be involved. The process of creating it consists of modeling in Moi3D, transferring the 12 isometric angles into Illustrator, where they were colored and stylized, and gluing them into an animation using After Effects, so it wasn't a quick deal 😄