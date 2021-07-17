Ilya Saplin

Fashion girl character design cartoon easymetry isometric moi3d ae ai fashion girl gif character isometry animation 2d 3d design vector illustration
We're cooking up something really cool with the guys from the Easymetry course (https://easymetry.com/) of MAD RABBIT and this is my first character to be involved. The process of creating it consists of modeling in Moi3D, transferring the 12 isometric angles into Illustrator, where they were colored and stylized, and gluing them into an animation using After Effects, so it wasn't a quick deal 😄

