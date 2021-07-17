Fahrizal

Exploration - Event list page

Exploration - Event list page ui design product design uiux event list page eventpage event page webdesign web design ui uidesign
Design exploration for training platform website. The goal of this page is how the design can help the user find what they need easily. By put combination of keyword and date, it'll help the user to find the best event that are available for them.

