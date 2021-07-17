COVID-19 Awareness

Hi, folks! 🙋🏻‍♀️

Presenting to you a concept design that showcases live Corona virus (Covid19) situation worldwide & also makes one aware of the precautions that are still necessary whether or not you're vaccinated !

Let's make earth a safer & better abode 🌏🏡

👉 Don't forget to follow me & Nickelfox for more design content like this one!

👇 Share your thoughts in comments

Press " L " and show some love 💛

Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp Follow us here: Website | Facebook | Twitter