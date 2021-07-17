COVID-19 Awareness

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, folks! 🙋🏻♀️
Presenting to you a concept design that showcases live Corona virus (Covid19) situation worldwide & also makes one aware of the precautions that are still necessary whether or not you're vaccinated !
Let's make earth a safer & better abode 🌏🏡
👉 Don't forget to follow me & Nickelfox for more design content like this one!
👇 Share your thoughts in comments
Press " L " and show some love 💛
Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp Follow us here: Website | Facebook | Twitter