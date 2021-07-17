Mahmudur Rahman
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

Natural Shampoo Store App

Mahmudur Rahman
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Mahmudur Rahman for Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Natural Shampoo Store App hair care skicare care app orizon shopify app design uiux product app ios app app ui mobile app care natural conditioner body lotion shampoo beauty cosmetics ecommerce appshop
Natural Shampoo Store App hair care skicare care app orizon shopify app design uiux product app ios app app ui mobile app care natural conditioner body lotion shampoo beauty cosmetics ecommerce appshop
Natural Shampoo Store App hair care skicare care app orizon shopify app design uiux product app ios app app ui mobile app care natural conditioner body lotion shampoo beauty cosmetics ecommerce appshop
Download color palette
  1. Shampoo Product App UI.png
  2. Shampoo Product App Ui Hair.png
  3. Shampoo Product Mobile App Ui.png

Hello Everyone :)

Today I would like to share this OL-LAB Natural Shampoo Store App.
I tried to make an app that is minimalist, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

About Product: OL-LAB is a reliable hair-care brand based on pure ingredients from nature. A strand; A ply, A unit of counting strands of hair in Korean / emphasizing the specialization in the hair-care product field.

Images Credit

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

For inquiries :
Shoot a mail at - mahmudurrahmanshamim@gmail.com

Thanks a lot....... :)

-
Follow Orizon Design:
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co

Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
We help startups & Fortune 500 companies design products
Hire Us

More by Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

View profile
    • Like