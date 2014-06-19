Ryan Hamrick

Squatters Packaging

Ryan Hamrick
Ryan Hamrick
And heres's a packaging sample from the Squatters project.

Sandstrom did a great job with the design, and seeing my work embossed on a glass a beer bottle is pretty damn cool.

These are the only pics I have so far, so sorry for the size.

Rebound of
Squatters Logotype
By Ryan Hamrick
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
