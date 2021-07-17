Fiifi Dzansi

The Gift

africa drawing woman vector drawing pop art colors gift teacher digital illustration digital vector artwork art adobe illustrator illustrator illustration
A teacher showed me so much love and kindness in high school. This helped me to be able to make it to college. This illustration is dedicated to her.

