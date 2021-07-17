designsbird

Elegant Resume

designsbird
designsbird
  • Save
Elegant Resume modern resume cv design creative resume female resume clean resume docx elegant resume resume bundle
Download color palette

The Professional Resume/cv template to help you land that great job. The flexible page designs are easy to use and customize, so you can quickly tailor-make your resume for any opportunity.

designsbird
designsbird

More by designsbird

View profile
    • Like