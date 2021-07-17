Hello everyone!

I created a small prototype for a maps app showing:

(1) the homepage (what users land on when they open up the app on their phones)

(2) what searching for a new location looks like

(3) the interface for giving the user real-time driving directions

(4) a detailed view of a specific location

(5) what saving a location to a favorites list looks like.

Press "L" to show some love and don't forget to give your valuable feedback.