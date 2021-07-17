Arti Kamath

Hello everyone!

I created a small prototype for a maps app showing:

(1) the homepage (what users land on when they open up the app on their phones)
(2) what searching for a new location looks like
(3) the interface for giving the user real-time driving directions
(4) a detailed view of a specific location
(5) what saving a location to a favorites list looks like.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
