Exploration - Hero section for coach platform

Here is one of my design exploration for coach platform landing page. They want to help more people by serving a consultation session. A lot of people find their new purpose after doing 90 minutes session. By using clear title text and photo, it'll make the user get the right feeling like what they want.
Please give me your opinion, It's nice to get feedback! :)
I'm available for new project, send your email to f.bimantara@gmail.com
Thank you!