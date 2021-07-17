Best Actor In India Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was born on 19 May 1974 in Budhana, a small town, and a tehsil in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, into a zamindari Muslim family of Numberdars. He is graduated from The National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi in 1996. He is a famous actor in India. Nawaz didn't look back after films like Kahaani and Gangs of Wasseypur doing so well at the box office. He went on to act in big movies like Talaash, Badlapur, Lunchbox, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raees, and also the Oscar-nominated Lion. He is an active motivational speaker, drawing on his struggles and experiences to inspire.

https://www.drilers.com/post/nawazuddin-siddiqui-the-watchman-who-made-it-big-into-bollywood