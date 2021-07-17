Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Illustration The Anti-Heros article

Illustration The Anti-Heros article editorial illustration magazine drawing illustration
My illustration "The Anti-heros" for My weekly magazine client asked me to illustrate the two football people interviewed. The former Football Club Owner and the Football (soccer) who is a legend in a Swedish top league club. Two very different and not related circumstances. The great football player who is a legend. And the club owner of another club who is suspected for illdoings against his former club.

Full sized illustration on my website.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
