Illustration The Anti-Heros article

My illustration "The Anti-heros" for My weekly magazine client asked me to illustrate the two football people interviewed. The former Football Club Owner and the Football (soccer) who is a legend in a Swedish top league club. Two very different and not related circumstances. The great football player who is a legend. And the club owner of another club who is suspected for illdoings against his former club.
Full sized illustration on my website.