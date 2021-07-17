Wendell Maraña

A Sample UI For A Boarding Pass

A Sample UI For A Boarding Pass airport uxdesign uidesign simple boardingpass ticket pass boarding illustration design ux ui minimal airplane flight dailyui024 dailyui24 dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui
its my 24th day of doing the challenge! #dailyui #DailyUI #DailyUI0024 #DailyUIDay24

I was an aspiring UI/UX designer and I don't have any experience at all so your feedback will be so valuable and appreciated, Hope you'll like it!

Thank Youu!

