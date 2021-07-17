S M Aliuzzaman

Banking Mobile Application - UI/UX Design

S M Aliuzzaman
S M Aliuzzaman
  • Save
Banking Mobile Application - UI/UX Design online transaction bank app design uiux design app design app ux mobile banking banking app branding ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
I designed a trending Mobile Application for Online Banking. It shows payment, card details, and also transactions
of the current month. I used some gradients to make it different and unique but keep the design simple and minimal.

I hope you will like this. Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching

For work inquiries: aliuzzaman.uiu026@gmail.com

S M Aliuzzaman
S M Aliuzzaman
Like