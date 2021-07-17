Manas Sanas

DreamAgency - Landing Page Design

Manas Sanas
Manas Sanas
  • Save
DreamAgency - Landing Page Design uitutorials vector logo illustration branding web ui ux modern landing page design inspiration
Download color palette

A landing page design I made called DreamAgency. I went with a simple & clean design.
Feel free to share your views on this.

We're available for new projects.
Contact me on
manassanas01@gmail.com

Manas Sanas
Manas Sanas

More by Manas Sanas

View profile
    • Like