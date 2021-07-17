UI Designer, Kanika Banvet

OTT design

UI Designer, Kanika Banvet
OTT design app development online movie streaming app ott platform movie app mobile ott design ott app design ott app ott ott design app mobile design mobile app app design ui design modern ui
  1. OTT_1.png
  2. OTT_2.png
  3. OTT_3.png

Hello,

Here are 3 screens of OTT design are shared, let me know which one you like the most in the comment section, and don't forget to FOLLOW for more such designs.

💌 Get in touch
Say hi at primocys@gmail.com

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
