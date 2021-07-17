Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Khoragay Ondar

Landing page for a stylist

Khoragay Ondar
Khoragay Ondar
  • Save
Landing page for a stylist vector online store landingpage illustration figma design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi!
I want to share the design of the stylist's landing page. The work was done in Figma.
Share your opinion in the comments below!
If you liked it, leave comments and reviews.

Thanks everyone!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Khoragay Ondar
Khoragay Ondar

More by Khoragay Ondar

View profile
    • Like