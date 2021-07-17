Ganesh Ram Sundararaman

Onboarding Prompts in Limespot (Shopify)

Ganesh Ram Sundararaman
Ganesh Ram Sundararaman
  • Save
Onboarding Prompts in Limespot (Shopify) prompts onboarding limespot shopify bi ecommerce ux ui
Download color palette

One of the flows for improving the onboarding process in Limespot on Shopift and improve its ease of use

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Ganesh Ram Sundararaman
Ganesh Ram Sundararaman

More by Ganesh Ram Sundararaman

View profile
    • Like