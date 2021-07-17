Uphold Solution

Recipe Book App

Uphold Solution
Uphold Solution
  • Save
Recipe Book App recipe book prototyping animation uidesign uiuxdesign adobe xd concept app
Download color palette

Hello Creative People 😊, Today we are very excited to share one of our latest work on "Recipe Book App" Design concept with animation and UI Kit. Hope you like it & press "L" to show your love❤️ Thanks for your time and have a good day! Available for new projects! Let's have a talk: info@upholdsolution.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Uphold Solution
Uphold Solution

More by Uphold Solution

View profile
    • Like