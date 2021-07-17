Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stefan Lindblad

Pippi Longstocking, its Annika's time now

Stefan Lindblad
Stefan Lindblad
Pippi Longstocking, its Annika's time now
Pippi Longstocking (Långstrump) 75 years. My weekly magazine client asked me to illustrate "It's time for Annika". I let Annika front and Pippi become an Astronaut.

Full sized illustration on my website.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Stefan Lindblad
Stefan Lindblad

