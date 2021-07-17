Mulya Sakti

Internet Provider App UI/UX Design

Mulya Sakti
Internet Provider App UI/UX Design indonesia designer uiux indonesia uiux design internet provider ui
Heloo, today i create design exploration about Internet Provider Apps, or in Indonesia Languange we call "Aplikasi Paket Internet".
Very Welcome to Critique, Comment and any feedback.
Hope you "Like" this 2 screen design.
Thankyouu.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
