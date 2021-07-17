Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Faikar | Logo Designer

Brain Head Logomark

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
Brain Head Logomark brain head think intelligence neurology mind brainstorm face human thought thinker artificial assistant modern brand designer branding simple logomark logo design logo designer
Brain + Head. it's my exploration to make the logo that reflecting intellegence. What do you think guys? Feel free to share your thought :)

Let's work together - faikarproject@gmail.com

Visualize the brand with a simple and meaningful approach
