Publicolor responsive email template

Publicolor responsive email template email responsive web identity publicolor
Responsive email template for Publicolor's new identity.

Designed to be functional and beautiful on any device, the logo and background color are chosen from the company palette each time to make each one feel fresh and vibrant.

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
