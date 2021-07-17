sima saffariy

Babylon Restaurant

Babylon Restaurant
Taken from the Median period. Illustration based on the simplification of the statue of the city guard - he protects you from the quality of food. The crown symbol is decorated with a spoon and fork, which is a symbol of restaurant and food. Modern and simple but original style.

