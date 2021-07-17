Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sayed Usman

Minimal logo design for a fictional Bakery Brand

Sayed Usman
Sayed Usman
Minimal logo design for a fictional Bakery Brand logo design business logo impressive clean design adobe photoshop adobe illustrator minimalist logodesign
Hey There,
This is Usman again, with another shot to impress you guys.
This Minimalist Logo is a logo for a fictional Bakery Brand, the ' Golden Valley ' designed completely from scratch and traced carefully in Adobe Illustrator.
To make it good looking, have made attractive variations with app icons.
Please make sure you like this shot and share it with your friends or whoever and get a quick feedback.

Regards
Usman

Sayed Usman
Sayed Usman

