Globe 3D – 免費將 2D 平面圖片轉換成 3D 球體立體圖，提供 FIGMA 外掛與線上免費下載圖片

Globe 3D 是一款能夠幫助你將 2D 平面設計瞬間轉換成 3D 球體的一款免費線上工具。你可以直接透過網站上傳圖片立即將其轉換成 3D 球體，也可以透過他所提供的 Figma 外掛，安裝在自己的軟體上進行轉換處理。
繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/globe-3d/