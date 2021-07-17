🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
hey guys hope you having a good time , hammer tech logo redesign's got fire hope you like it
ABOUT HAMMER TECH :
Hammer Tech was first conceptualize as a competition only brand. Building only the best products for competition and unique clientele, Hammer Tech was the brand many people wanted but only a special few could have special access to.
Like many high end brands in the market, we took our time in developing our line up. Never rushing into anything just to catch onto the trend, products had to meet our high standards and at the same time, exceed those of others by a big margin so as to stay at the top!
You did not chose to run Hammer Tech. Hammer Tech chose YOU.