Pro Gaming Arena Community (2008 - 2021)

A farewell goodbye to the gaming community of mine that we used to played together, special thanks to everyone in the community, everyone was so friendly and helpful, its a great time spending with them and it just awesome to play together with them and its big unfortunate that we have to get shutdown.
Farewell my friends, I hope that we can play together again.