Squatters Logotype

lettering scripts type typography logotype branding vector beer
Stoked to finally be able to share a logotype project I worked on last summer with Portland agency Sandstrom Partners for a pub and brewery named Squatters over in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Packaging rebound to follow.

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
