Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lester Khan Dechos

Trek Meister Logo

Lester Khan Dechos
Lester Khan Dechos
  • Save
Trek Meister Logo emblem emblem logo vector illustration hiking trekking mountain brand logo design golden ratio branding logo
Download color palette

Trek Meister Logo.
A Logo Concept for a Hiking and Trekking Tour Company.
Used Golden Ratio in the Logo Design Process.

Lester Khan Dechos
Lester Khan Dechos

More by Lester Khan Dechos

View profile
    • Like