Christine Wilde

Rare Trophy Icon

Christine Wilde
Christine Wilde
Hire Me
  • Save
Rare Trophy Icon trophy achievement rare vector flat blue
Download color palette

Just a little something I'm working on for a site design. There will be a collection of these icons to show certain stats. It's all very hush hush until the site is updated.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Christine Wilde
Christine Wilde
I draw pretty things.
Hire Me

More by Christine Wilde

View profile
    • Like